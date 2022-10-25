Chambersburg Woman Stops Burglar's 'Indecent Assault' With Bat, Pepper Spray, Police Say

Armed with a bat and pepper spray, a woman fended off a burglar who "indecently assaulted her" in her Chambersburg home, authorities say.

The Chambersburg police were called to an active burglary in the 100 block of East Queen Street on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:48 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Just as a suspect's description was obtained, he was spotted fleeing from the woman's home by the officer arriving on scene, as detailed in the release.

"The suspect was identified as Sterling Schley Jr.," the police say.

The 29-year-old Chambersburg resident was taken to the Franklin County Jail and has been charged with a felony for burglary and a misdemeanor for indecent assault, police say.

Court records on this incident were unavailable at the time of publication but another court dockets had previously been posted showing that Sterling has faced charges of theft and open lewdness in cases going back a decade.

