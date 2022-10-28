Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Mass Shooting At 20-Year-Old Man's Pittsburgh Funeral: Police
News

Chambersburg Convict Who Travelled To Tennessee To Sexual Assault Child Wanted By Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Josiah James Bobb In 2015 (left), 2022 (center), and 2019 (right).
Josiah James Bobb In 2015 (left), 2022 (center), and 2019 (right). Photo Credit: Horry County Police In South Carolina (left); Chambersburg police (center), Tennessee State Police (right)

A Chambersburg man who served just over a year in prison for sexually assaulting a child is wanted for a Megan's Law violation, police say. 

Josiah James Bobb served 437 days in jail after sexually assaulting a child and interfering with the custody of a minor, court records show. The charges stemmed from him chatting with the child online and traveling from Scranton to Tennessee to go have sex with her; court records show she was approximately 12 years old. 

The 33-year-old has a criminal record in Tennessee, South Carolina, and at least two counties in Pennsylvania, court documents detail.

His charges range from giving a fake ID to police, to fleeing, to sexually assaulting a child, according to court records. 

Bobb is a tier 2 offender through Megan's Law who failed "to provide updated information regarding his home address as required," police in Chambersburg said on Friday, Oct. 28. 

He is officially wanted for "failure to comply with registration requirements," police say and court records confirm.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg police dept. or state police. 

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.