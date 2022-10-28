Chambersburg Convict Who Travelled To Tennessee To Sexual Assault Child Wanted By Police

A Chambersburg man who served just over a year in prison for sexually assaulting a child is wanted for a Megan's Law violation, police say.

Josiah James Bobb served 437 days in jail after sexually assaulting a child and interfering with the custody of a minor, court records show. The charges stemmed from him chatting with the child online and traveling from Scranton to Tennessee to go have sex with her; court records show she was approximately 12 years old.

The 33-year-old has a criminal record in Tennessee, South Carolina, and at least two counties in Pennsylvania, court documents detail.

His charges range from giving a fake ID to police, to fleeing, to sexually assaulting a child, according to court records.

Bobb is a tier 2 offender through Megan's Law who failed "to provide updated information regarding his home address as required," police in Chambersburg said on Friday, Oct. 28.

He is officially wanted for "failure to comply with registration requirements," police say and court records confirm.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg police dept. or state police.

