Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Frederick
    serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
Breaking News: Horrific Details Emerge About Bicycle Crash That Killed PA Police Cpl., Dad of 3: State Police
News

Cash-For-Kids Ex-Judges Fined $200 Million In Pennsylvania: AP

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Conahan (left) and Mark Ciavarella (right).
Michael Conahan (left) and Mark Ciavarella (right). Photo Credit: USDOJ

A Harrisburg, PA judge has ordered two former judges to pay $200 million to the families of children sent to prison as part of their kickback scheme, the Associated Press reports.  

Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan, both former judges in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas, were found guilty in 2009 for charges in connection with a scheme that involved them using their positions to shutter county-run juvenile detention center, siphoning children from the juvenile court to PA Child Care and its sister facility, Western PA Child Care, according to court records. 

Children as young as 8-years-old, many of whom were first-time offenders charged with petty crimes and misdemeanors were locked up by the judges who would receive payments in exchange for the convictions, court records show. 

Almost 300 plaintiffs were awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damage, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the conclusion of a civil suit, according to the Associated Press. 

Ciaverella is serving 28 years in prison, and although Conahan was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison he was released to home confinement in 2020 for COVID-19 concerns. 

More than 4,000 convictions have been overturned since the scheme came to light. ere overturned when the scandal came to light.

“Their cruel and despicable actions victimized a vulnerable population of young people, many of whom were suffering from emotional issues and mental health concerns,” US District Court Judge Christopher Conner wrote, according to the AP. 

Click here for the full report from the AP.

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.