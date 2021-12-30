Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Another Maryland County Announces Indoor Mask Mandate

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 Mask Mandate Posted On Storefront
COVID-19 Mask Mandate Posted On Storefront Photo Credit: Joe Gomez

Masks will be required indoors at all public facilities in Anne Arundel County starting Dec. 31, according to the county executive's office.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order #56 that mandates all public facilities require patrons, guests, and staff to wear masks while indoors.

The order goes into effect on Dec. 31 at noon and will expire on Jan. 7, pending action by the County Council.

Pittman says it takes five votes on the County Council to extend the mandate beyond seven days, and claims he has support from at least four members.

In a post on Facebook, Pittman released a statement regarding the new mask mandate, saying:

"I had hoped we were done with government mandates in our response to COVID, but the current rate of spread and hospitalization is not sustainable, for our hospitals, our schools, our public safety agencies, or our businesses. Masks slow the spread, and it’s time to put them back on."

Several hospitals in Anne Arundel County have had to move to contingency measures to deal with the surge of COVID-19 patients. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.