Adult Involved In 'Devious Licks' TikTok Challenge Damaging Cars, Buses, Homes, PA Police Say

The "Devious Licks" TikTok challenge continues in the midstate region, leaving one school with $10,000 worth of damages, according to police.

The Littlestown school bus yard had eighteen school buses with fire extinguishers, cars and homes in the area vandalized by three teenagers and one adult, according to area police.

"We are urging parents, you need to look into some of the social media activities your kids are involved with," the Littlestown school's superintendent stated in a letter sent home to parents.

All four of the individuals are facing criminal charges.

The accused vandals were found after they shared photos of their crimes on social media

"That is part of the TikTok challenge. You post your trophies, which is the items you stole or the items you destroyed," said Chief Keller of the Littlestown Police Department.

Two of the juveniles are from Maryland, according to Littlestown police.

Carter Owen Davenport, 19, of Littlestown, has been identified as the adult involved in the crimes.

He is facing the following charges, according to court documents:

F3 Institutional Vandalism Education Facility

S Defining Trespassing Sign Posted on School Grounds

M1 Theft From A Motor Vehicle

M3 Criminal Conspiracy Engaging - Criminal Mischief -Damage Property

Davenport has been held in the Adams County Prison in lieu of $10,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Tony J. Little on Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

This is the second "Devious Licks" incident in Adams County this month, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.