911 Dispatcher Charged With Manslaughter Of PA Mom For Refusing To Send Ambulance: DA

A 911 dispatcher ignored a daughter's pleas that her mom was "going to die" and refused to send an ambulance to a rural western Pennsylvania home, authorities say.

Diania Kronk, 54, of Carmichaels, died from internal bleeding the following day, July 2, 2020, according to a release by the Greene County District Attorney's office.

Leon Price, 50, of Waynesburg, has been charged with misdemeanors of Involuntary Manslaughter, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Official Oppression, with Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Government Function, according to court documents.

Greene County Detectives’ investigation revealed that 911 services violated protocol and their own procedures by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to Ms. Kronk’s aid, according to the release.

“According to the investigation she was denied medical services when all three ambulances were available for dispatch," District Attorney Dave Russo says.

“The investigation is being expanded to 911 management to see if this was a result of a potential unwritten 911 management policy in Greene County. No one should be denied emergency services in Greene County or anywhere else. Everyone should have equal protections and access to medical treatment”, stated District Attorney Russo.

Kronk enjoyed cooking, dancing and watching the Steelers, according to her obituary.

She is "survived by her three children, Kelly Titchenell of Mather, and Robert and Tyler Kronk, both of Carmichaels; five grandchildren, Kelystah, Marymae and Shawn Martisko, Karson and Kayden Kronk; a sister, Nola Smith of Marianna, and brother Harold Kerley (Kim) of Orofino, Idaho; several nieces, nephews and cousins," her obituary states.

Price has been released on $15,000 bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge D. Glenn Bates at 9:30 a.m. on July 13, court records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.