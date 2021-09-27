Contact Us
4-Foot Eagle Goes Missing From Pennsylvania National Aviary

Jillian Pikora
Kodiak the Sea Eagle.
Kodiak the Sea Eagle. Photo Credit: Twitter- National Aviary

Bird watcher's keep an eye out for this rare bird that has flown the coop!

The search is on for Kodiak, a Sea Eagle, who on disappeared from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Kodiak’s handlers believe he is still in the area and there have been several sights nearby over the last three days.

Officials have been searching the north side and along the rivers.

Bird watchers probably won't need binoculars to spot Kodiak, he is described as a nearly 4-feet long, dark brown, and yellow beaked bird.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach the bird and to instead call the aviary at 412-323-7235.

