1-Year-Old Boy 'Seriously Injured' In Hit-Run By Pedophile: Pennsylvania State Police

A one-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a crash involving a hit-and-run involving a pedophile, authorities say.

Robert Ray Ickes, 56, of Fennettsburg, fled the scene of a crash in the area 20800 block of Back Road in Fannett Township around 5:40 p.m. on August 9, according to a release by state police.

Witnesses told police that Ickes, while driving a 1997 maroon Mercury Cougar, attempted to drive around a car parked on the side of the road and stuck the infant, but kept driving.

The Infant "flew 10-20 feet eastward where he landed near the fog line on the northbound lane of traffic," police state in the release.

The boy suffered a serious head injury and "an abrasion to his left shoulder," police say. He was rushed to Hershey Medical Center Fannett-Metal Fire and Ambulance Co., but his current condition remains unknown.

Ickes was uninjured and his car was not damaged, according to the release.

He was stopped by state police while heading south on Path Valley Road/State Route 75, the police explain in the release. After he was read his rights, he admitted to hitting the infant and fleeing the scene. He supposedly didn't stop as he did not have his license with him at the time.

Ickes has been charged with two felonies for an accident involving personal injury and accident involving personal injury while driving without a license, as well as four summary charges for failing to stop and give information or render aid, disregarding a traffic lane, driving without a license, careless driving - serious bodily injury, according to his court docket.

He has been held in the Franklin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, court records detail.

His preliminary hearing, in this case, is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns at 8:30 a.m. on August 23, according to his latest court docket.

Ickes previously pleaded guilty and served prison time for Incident Sexual Assault of a Minor- Under The Age of 13 on May 29, 2003, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.