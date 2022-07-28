1 Of 3 People Involved In Drive-By Shooting That Killed Dog In Chambersburg Fled To Ohio

A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting of a dog in central Pennsylvania fled to Ohio, authorities say.

Kaywan Dean Johnson, of Chambersburg, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Youngstown, Ohio on Thursday, July 28th, according to Chambersburg police.

One of his two co-conspirators, Dajohn Na'Rayn Sanders, also 22 of Chambersburg, was arrested on Friday, July 22, police say.

The men were wanted in connection with the drive-by shooting in the 350 block of Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg on July 12, according to area police.

Both men have been charged with the four felonies for Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide, Conspiracy - Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference, Conspiracy - Aggravated Cruelty to Animals - Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Conspiracy - Discharge Of A Firearm Into Occupied Structure, and a misdemeanor for Conspiracy - Recklessly Endangering Another Person, court records show.

Johnson is currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania and his preliminary arraignment in the state is pending, according to court dockets.

Sanders has been held in the Franklin County Jail after being denied bail, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns at 8:30 a.m. on August 2, according to court documents.

The third co-conspirator, Hailey Ann Mia Torres, 21, of Chambersburg, remains at-large and is wanted on the same charges, police say.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned a blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past a home in that block, and fired multiple rounds— striking two vehicles, a house, and killing a dog, police say— and they continue to search for the vehicle.

One resident was in the home During the shooting but they were unharmed.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, "between the parties involved."

Anyone with information on Torres' location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

