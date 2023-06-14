Most Wanted: Child Beater Sought By Police In Central PA

Joseph Allen Hafner violated the terms of his probation in 2021, court records show. A warrant was issued by the Adams County Sheriff's Office on June 14, 2023.

Hafner beat his child, who was less than 6 years old in Sept. 2017, according to court dockets. He pleaded guilty to the related charges in Oct. 2019. He was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 months of confinement, followed by three years of probation, not to contact the victim or their family, pay various fees, and attend a drug and/or mental healthcare treatment program, according to his court docket.

In Sept. of 2021, he was released and set to begin that probation but he immediately failed to meet the terms— which included restitution to his child, court records show.

After multiple payment requests and delinquency notices were sent to him by the court, a Payment Determination Hearing was scheduled in March 2023— but he failed to appear, according to the court records.

On June 8, 2023, a Hearing Officer's Report and Recommendations was held and a bench warrant was issued for Hafner.

Upon his arrest, a new hearing will not only set up a payment pay but Hafner will face resentencing after he a "Revocation for Probation/Parole/IPP," as stated in the court documents.

Hafner is described as a 47-year-old white man. He is six feet tall, weighs 165 pounds, is bald, and has blue eyes, according to the sheriff's warrant.

He has a criminal record of theft and drug-related charges in multiple Central Pennsylvania counties beginning in 1998, according to his previous court dockets.

He committed those offenses in the following counties and may or may not have ties in those areas:

Adams.

Dauphin.

Lycoming.

Montgomery.

York.

He has been added to the Adams County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted List.

If you have information on Hafner's whereabouts call the police or submit a tip here.

