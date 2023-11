Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services were called to a report of a vehicle into a building in Cnewago Townhsip at 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to a release.

They arrived to find a white sedan slammed into the rear of the home, as pictured.

SAVES crews worked together to rescue "a mother and her three children out of their home to safety," officials wrote. "When disaster strikes, SAVES responds."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.