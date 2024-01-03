Molotov Cocktail Tossed Onto US Route 15, Pennsylvania State Police Say

The lit projectile was tossed from a vehicle causing a fire along U.S. 15 South near Mile Marker 23.2 in Huntington Township, according to state police

This happened at about 4:52 a.m. on Dec. 30, PSP detailed.

A Molotov cocktail is "a crude incendiary device typically consisting of a bottle filled with flammable liquid and with a means of ignition. The production of similar grenades was organized by Vyacheslav Molotov during World War II," according to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Anyone with information about this fiery incident is asked to contact State Police in Gettysburg at (717) 334-8111.

