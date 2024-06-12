Robert Oliver was last seen in the area of Bobby Lane and Spruce Creek Road in Franklin Township, Huntingdon County at 4:05 p.m. on June 8, according PSP.

Oliver is believed to be at a special risk of harm, danger, injury, or/and could be confused.

He is described as being 5’9″ tall, and 140 lbs, and was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a blue hat.

He is possibly driving the vehicle pictured above, a 2005 tan with dark top Buick LeSabre with the Pennsylvania license plate GDK0704.

Anyone with information on Oliver's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities immediately by calling 911 or by calling the PSP Huntingdon barracks at 814-627-3161.

