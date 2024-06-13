Andrew "Andy" Adelsberger, 48 of Boonsboro, MD, had an accidental death due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Andy was wearing a helmet when he lost control of his motorcycle on PA Route 116/Fairfield Road westbound near Valley View Trail, according to Carroll Valley police. The motorcycle went on to strike a tree approximately 10 feet from the side of the highway around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, authorities detailed.

Rt. 116 was closed between Sanders Road and PA Rt. 16 for over two hours, according to Adams County emergency dispatchers. In addition to Pennsylvania emergency workers, crews from the Vigilant Hose Fire Company in Emmitsburg, MD assisted at the scene.

His friends have already been sharing about their sudden loss on social media.

Andy was an Emmitsburg native and a class of 1994 graduate of Catoctin High School, according to his social media. He went on to study at Mt. St. Mary's University and in 2020 he became the co-owner of Blue Line Roofing and Exteriors.

He is survived by his wife, children, extended family, and friends. Friends who want to order a bracelet in his memory can find the details in the Facebook post below.

This is one of two business owner dads killed in a motorcycle crash in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. Click here to read about Joe Sheesley.

