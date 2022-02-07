Contact Us
This Restaurant Has Best Wings In Pennsylvania, Website Says

Cecilia Levine
Hunts Annex wings
Hunts Annex wings Photo Credit: Hunts Annex Facebook

Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?

No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com.

The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State."

In Pennsylvania, those are the Sweet Heat Wings from Hunt's Annex Lounge in Woodlyn.

The family owned spot has been in business for more than 35 years, and is popular among locals.

"The delicious Sweet Heat Wings set your taste buds on fire and then extinguish the flames with a wave of sweetness," Mashed.com writes. "If you desire unrelenting heat, their Bite Me Wings are more than capable of handling the job."

