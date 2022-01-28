Supporters Of LGBTQ+ Rally Following Repeal Of Anti-Discrimination Ordinance In PA

The Pennsylvania LGBTQ+ community recently had a massive blow when a municipality repealed it's anti-discrimination ordinance, which was put in place to protect people from discrimination based on their sexual orientation, ethnicity or gender.

Local leaders, residents, and allies rallied around the LGBTQ+ community in a show support following the repeal of the LGBTQ+ inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance by the Chambersburg borough council.

The group of over 50 supporters wore rainbow face masks while attending the official kick-off to Chambersburg’s largest annual festival, the IceFest Ribbon Cutting, according to a press release by Pride Franklin County.

IceFest draws thousands of people from across the region to its town each year. The four-day winter festival serves as an economic boon for local small businesses that rely on the event to draw crowds.

"Those attending the ribbon cutting in rainbow face masks are not there in protest, rather providing a presence of support to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ neighbors who are deeply hurt after losing their rights to equal protections," as stated in the release.

The group gathered in the Courthouse Plaza in Chambersburg in front of the Franklin County Courthouse in the town square, on Thursday starting at 5 p.m., according to the release.

Public officials did attend the event, including a few borough council members, Mayor Kenneth Hock, Franklin County Commissioners Dave Keller and John Flannery, Rep. Rob Kauffman, and Sen. Doug Mastriano, according to Pride Franklin County.

None of the public officials that attended wore rainbow masks, according to the organization.

