Pennsylvania Ranks Among The Best States To Own Electric Vehicles, Website Says

The US government plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in 2035, which might have you wondering when you should make the switch to an electric vehicle.
Bumper, an app for car owners, just released its second iteration of Best and Worst States to Own Electric Cars.
The company's study ranks states on eleven metrics relating to both EV infrastructure and incentives—including the cost to recharge an EV, the number of public charging stations, and the current transaction sale price of new EVs to determine which states are the best to own an EV, you can read more about the methodology here.
Here are the top 10 best states:
- Maryland
- New York
- Massachusetts
- Pennsylvania
- Vermont
- New Jersey
- California
- Virginia
- Utah
- Rhode Island
The worst states are:
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Wisconsin
- Alabama
To view the full study click here.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.