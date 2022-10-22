Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lifestyle

Pennsylvania Ranks Among The Best States To Own Electric Vehicles, Website Says

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Two electric cars at a charging station.
Two electric cars at a charging station. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Joenomias

The US government plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in 2035, which might have you wondering when you should make the switch to an electric vehicle. 

Bumper, an app for car owners, just released its second iteration of Best and Worst States to Own Electric Cars. 

The company's study ranks states on eleven metrics relating to both EV infrastructure and incentives—including the cost to recharge an EV, the number of public charging stations, and the current transaction sale price of new EVs to determine which states are the best to own an EV, you can read more about the methodology here. 

Here are the top 10 best states:

  • Maryland
  • New York
  • Massachusetts
  • Pennsylvania
  • Vermont
  • New Jersey
  • California
  • Virginia
  • Utah
  • Rhode Island

The worst states are:

  • South Carolina 
  • Tennessee
  • Kentucky
  • Wisconsin
  • Alabama

To view the full study click here.

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.