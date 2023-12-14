Sara L. (Eline) Shaffer, of Hanover's unexpected passing has left a hole in her family, especially for her six, four, and two-year-old children who "relied heavily on their mother for support, provision, and love," as stated in GoFundMe started by a family friend.

Sara shared 15 years in a loving marriage with Derek E. Shaffer before her untimely passing as detailed in her obituary. She received her "license in cosmetology, her Associate Degree in Business, and her Bachelor['s] Degree in Nursing" over the years but her passion was her family, as written in her obituary.

She loved family trips and caring for her young children, especially planning and organizing events and parties for them, according to her obituary.

Sara is survived by her mom Karen (Gigous) Eline; husband and their three children; sisters: Stephanie Eline and Amber Rohrbaugh; and extended family.

A viewing was held at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 175 North Main Street in Spring Grove on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Dec. 14. Her funeral and celebration of life followed the final viewing, with Rev. Gerald Dunlap officiating. The interment will follow at St. Paul Wolf’s Church Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to help contribute to her children’s educational fund, her obituary concludes.

"I know that Sara would be thankful for anything raised for her husband and children that she can no longer provide herself," Abby Distefano wrote on the GoFundMe campaign she launched.

The campaign has raised $16,245 of a $10,000 goal from 284 donations as of Friday, Dec. 15. The top donation was $500 from Kavitha Wagner. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to read Sara's full obituary.

