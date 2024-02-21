Steven Francis Selby, 64, and Kelly Marie Selby, 50, both of Lake Meade Road, East Berlin, Latimore Township were arrested on Feb. 16, Trooper Loder detailed in the release.

They are accused of physically assaulting a 13-year-old "over a period of years," as stated in the release.

They have both been charged with the following according to their court dockets:

Felony endangers the welfare of children when a parent or guardian commits the offense.

Misdemeanor simple assault.

Summary harassment or subject another person to physical contact.

They've both been held in the Adams County Prison on $10,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Christopher A. Snyder at 8:3 0 a.m. on Feb. 17, as detailed in their dockets. They'll have their preliminary hearings before Judge Snyder at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Troopers are asking anyone who has been a victim or has any information to call them at 717-334-8111.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for the criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause. Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.