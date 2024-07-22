Partly Cloudy 75°

Fatal Head-On Crash Between York, Adams Counties: Officials (Developing)

A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer has shuttered part of Lincoln Highway/US Route 30, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services on Monday, July 22.

York County Coroner's office exterior.

The passenger vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer happened in the 7000 block of Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township, according to YCDES dispatch.

The call to the crash came in at 8:16 p.m.

The highway is closed between Queen Street and Lake Road in Paradise Township as of 10 p.m.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

The estimated time for the road to reopen and details about the crash we're unavailable at the time of publishing. 

Check back here for updates.

