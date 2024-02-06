Fatal Crash Shutters Part Of US Rt 30: PA State Police

The tractor-trailer collided with a pick-up truck in the 1800 York Road/US Route 30, Straban Township, Trooper Megan Frazer detailed.

The driver of the pick-up truck died due to the crash, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Feb. 6, Trooper Frazer explained.

The area closed was between Calvary Field Road and Granite Station Road, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's site 511PA.

At 7:18 a.m. Frazer said the area was still closed in both directions as crews remained on the scene for cleanup.

The jackknifed tractor-trailer spilled its diesel fuel — approximately 200 gallons, according to Fritzi.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.