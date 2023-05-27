Fair 52°

Detoxing PA Inmate Dies 3 Days After Arrest: Authorities

A 60-year-old man going through a detox protocol died at the Allegheny County Jail on May 25, 2023, county officials say. 

The unnamed man was "brought in by a local police department on a bench warrant for retail theft for another county and booked on May 22," county officials explained in a release late on Thursday. 

A drug screen showed he had opiates, including fentanyl, cocaine, and other drugs in his system so the jail healthcare staff "initiated a detox protocol for him," the officials explained in the release.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell around 4 p.m. Thursday, by correctional staff, according to the county. 

"A medical emergency was called, and correctional and healthcare staff members performed CPR until paramedics arrived," officials said. 

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at approximately 4:30 p.m. "The jail has made (a) notification to the individual’s emergency contact," according to the release.

The jail administration is conducting a review and police are investigating the incident, the county officials said.

