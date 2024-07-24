Cheer For These 35 Pennsylvania Athletes Representing Team USA At Paris Olympics

A whopping 35 athletes from Pennsylvania have qualified for the Olympics and are ready to make their run at the gold when events kick off Friday, July 26.

They are:

David Abrahams, of Havertown: Para Swimming

Justin Best, of Kennett Square: Rowing

Kahleah Copper, of Philadelphia: Basketball

Emma Deberdine, of Millersville: Field Hockey

Brooke Debredine, of Millersville: Field Hockey

Casey Eichfeld, of Drums: Canoe/Kayak

Phia Gladieux, of Oley: Field Hockey

Michael Grady, of Pittsburg: Rowing

Chris Guiliano, of Douglassville: Swimming

Ashley Hoffman, of Mohnton: Field Hockey

Casey Kaufhold, of Lancaster: Archery

Karlie Kisha of Hamburg: Field Hockey

Joe Kovacs, of Bethlehem: Track and Field

Spencer Lee of Murrysville: Wrestling

Kelee Lepage of Honey Brook: Field Hockey

Brandon Lyons, of Mechanicsburg: Para-Cycling

Boyd Martin of Cochranville: Equestrian

Josh Matheny of Pittsburgh: Swimming

Eric McElvenny of Pittsburg: Paratriathlon

Nick Mead of Strafford: Rowing

Shawn Morelli of Meadville: Para-Cycling

Emelia Perry of Philadelphia: Paratriathlon

Kevin Polish of Carmichaels: Para Archery

Ivan Puskovitch of West Chester: Swimming

Ariana Ramsey of Philadelphia: Rugby

Zain Retherford of Benton: Wrestling

Jovana Sekulic of Haverford: Water polo

Ashley Sessa of Schwenksville: Field Hockey

Meredith Sholder of Alburtis: Field Hockey

Mason Symons of Hershey: Wheelchair Rugby

Alyssa Thomas of Harrisburg: Basketball

Bridget Williams of Greensburg: Track and Field

Cody Wills of Harrisburg: Para-Cycling

Taylor Winnett of Hershey: Para Swimming

Maddie Zimmer of Hershey: Field Hockey

California is the state with the most Olympic qualifiers (138), followed by Florida (46), then Texas (42).

The Olympics Opening Ceremony is set to air Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

