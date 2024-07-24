Cheer For These 35 Pennsylvania Athletes Representing Team USA At Paris Olympics

A whopping 35 athletes from Pennsylvania have qualified for the Olympics and are ready to make their run at the gold when events kick off Friday, July 26.
They are:
- David Abrahams, of Havertown: Para Swimming
- Justin Best, of Kennett Square: Rowing
- Kahleah Copper, of Philadelphia: Basketball
- Emma Deberdine, of Millersville: Field Hockey
- Brooke Debredine, of Millersville: Field Hockey
- Casey Eichfeld, of Drums: Canoe/Kayak
- Phia Gladieux, of Oley: Field Hockey
- Michael Grady, of Pittsburg: Rowing
- Chris Guiliano, of Douglassville: Swimming
- Ashley Hoffman, of Mohnton: Field Hockey
- Casey Kaufhold, of Lancaster: Archery
- Karlie Kisha of Hamburg: Field Hockey
- Joe Kovacs, of Bethlehem: Track and Field
- Spencer Lee of Murrysville: Wrestling
- Kelee Lepage of Honey Brook: Field Hockey
- Brandon Lyons, of Mechanicsburg: Para-Cycling
- Boyd Martin of Cochranville: Equestrian
- Josh Matheny of Pittsburgh: Swimming
- Eric McElvenny of Pittsburg: Paratriathlon
- Nick Mead of Strafford: Rowing
- Shawn Morelli of Meadville: Para-Cycling
- Emelia Perry of Philadelphia: Paratriathlon
- Kevin Polish of Carmichaels: Para Archery
- Ivan Puskovitch of West Chester: Swimming
- Ariana Ramsey of Philadelphia: Rugby
- Zain Retherford of Benton: Wrestling
- Jovana Sekulic of Haverford: Water polo
- Ashley Sessa of Schwenksville: Field Hockey
- Meredith Sholder of Alburtis: Field Hockey
- Mason Symons of Hershey: Wheelchair Rugby
- Alyssa Thomas of Harrisburg: Basketball
- Bridget Williams of Greensburg: Track and Field
- Cody Wills of Harrisburg: Para-Cycling
- Taylor Winnett of Hershey: Para Swimming
- Maddie Zimmer of Hershey: Field Hockey
California is the state with the most Olympic qualifiers (138), followed by Florida (46), then Texas (42).
The Olympics Opening Ceremony is set to air Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.