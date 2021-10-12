'It Was Family': Patrons Lament Closing Of Popular PA Diner After 50 Years

A popular Central PA diner is closing its doors after 50 years in business.

The Cross Keys Diner's last day in business will be Dec. 12.

Angie and Nick Barakos purchased the diner after moving to the US from Greece, WGAL reports.

The diner survived COVID-19, even though it closed twice. The hotel business suffered and banquets. were "next to non existent," one worker wrote on Facebook.

"It is a typically family. We have some great times together. We have some disagreements and some differences of opinion," the post says.

"But at the end of the day, we care about each other; and, want the best for all. What did our owners expect from us in return? Something very simple and basic really. They just wanted us to be dependable, do our jobs, and, take care of our customers.

"It is finally time for the Chris, Vickie, Nick, and Angie to be able to sit back, relax, and, enjoy the fruits of their labor with their families. Yes, I am sad to see an end to this era. Yes, I will miss my home away from home. Yes, I will miss my co-workers and all the many customers and friends I have made these last 15+ years.

"But, when you care about someone; it is not always just about you, it is about them. And for them, I am extremely happy."

Customers lamented the closing of Cross Keys.

"I love all of my Cross Keys family," one said. "I've grown up there, started my family there, and have met so many amazing people, both coworkers and customers.

"I will be forever grateful for the love and experiences I've been blessed with over the years from Cross Keys. It's bitter sweet for sure, but now it's time for the owners to rest. Always family."

"So happy for the owners," another said.

"I worked there some time ago in my teenage years and was very stubborn with the Nick and Angie. All of them really do dive right in beside you and they are really good about helping others find accountability. If you work(ed) there it really was a family."

