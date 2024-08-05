Big Lots Closing Six Stores In Pennsylvania

In an updated term sheet Big Lots filed with the SEC on Friday, Aug. 2, the company detailed that it would need to close 20 percent of its 1,392 stores — about 290 in all

Big Lots has 73 stores located in the Keystone State.

The company cited rising costs and inflation as reasons for the move and said a bankruptcy filing could be coming.

Stores in the Pennsylvania slated for closure are as follows:

Kennett Square located at 345 Scarlet Rd Ste 22.

Coraopolis located at 2820 Gracy Center Way.

Philadelphia: Franklin Mills located at 199 Franklin Mills Blvd.

East York located at 2980 Whiteford Rd.

Daily Voice previously reported the closure of the following two locations:

Exton located at 201 West Lincoln Hwy.

Clifton Heights located at 713 E Baltimore Ave.

It's unclear when these stores will close but until then, they are having sales of up to 20 percent off to sell off the remaining inventory.

