Big Lots Closing Six Stores In Pennsylvania

It's more bad news for discount retailer Big Lots.  The national chain previously announced plans to close around 40 stores this year, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), but in a new filing last week, the company said it may need to shutter nearly 300 locations — several of them in Pennsylvania.

Big Lots on Route 6 opened in the Town of Cortlandt.

Photo Credit: Jessica Glenza
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

In an updated term sheet Big Lots filed with the SEC on Friday, Aug. 2, the company detailed that it would need to close 20 percent of its 1,392 stores — about 290 in all 

Big Lots has 73 stores located in the Keystone State. 

The company cited rising costs and inflation as reasons for the move and said a bankruptcy filing could be coming.

Stores in the Pennsylvania slated for closure are as follows:

Daily Voice previously reported the closure of the following two locations:

It's unclear when these stores will close but until then, they are having sales of up to 20 percent off to sell off the remaining inventory. 

