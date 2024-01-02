Franyerlys Nicole Zambrano, a Venezuela native, was found dead at her home in the first block of Bierer Avenue, Uniontown on Monday, according to area police. She had been reported missing after she failed to come to work at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort for three days, so her coworkers contacted the Uniontown police and an investigation was launched on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

She was found shot dead in her home on Jan. 1, 2024, according to the police. Her husband 55-year-old Arthur "Art" Eugene Guty Jr. was the prime suspect as he hadn't been heard from since before Christmas and a neighbor told police and WPXI "he made a statement maybe a month ago that he thought she was messing around on him, and this is exactly the way he said it, he was sitting right there, he said, ‘If I find out she’s messing around, I’ll kill her.’”

He was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault, court records show. The offense date listed is Christmas Eve, which reportedly was the last night her family received a call from her.

Originally neighbors thought the couple was in Flordia since they had recently traveled there and talked of visiting again soon, but police said their cellphone GPSs pinged elsewhere.

Lt. Thomas Kolencik confirmed that Arthur "Art" Eugene Guty Jr., 55, was taken into custody at a Las Vegas resort early Tuesday. Daily Voice reached out to police in Las Vegas and confirmed his arrest. We've requested more information so far we've been able to find out that he will fugitive hearing before the Clark County fugitive judge at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2024.

This is not the first time a wife of Guty's has led to a police investigation. In 2019, his previous wife Roxanne Guty was accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill Guty, The Daily Courier reported. The would-be hitman, Norman Pennington reportedly was asked by the now ex-wife more than 10 times to kill Guty, and she offered him $50,000 to do it, the outlet reported. Initially, Pennington thought she was “blowing off steam,” but when she sought a temporary Protection for Abuse order against Guty the would-be hitman went to the police.

She ended up pleading guilty to recklessly endangering another person and serving probation, court records show.

Carlos Ramirez, a neighbor who introduced Guty to his new wife just over a year ago, as he told WTAE, is heartbroken over Nicole's sudden passing and has taken to social media to share about his loss.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been started by her cousin to help cover the funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

