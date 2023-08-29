Appaloosa Horse Hit By Stray Bullet In Gettysburg, PA State Police Say

Trooper were initially called to investigation damage from "an errant bullet" to a home on Shrivers Corner Road in Butler Township, Gettysburg around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When the troopers arrived and began to investigate they discovered an Appaloosa horse named Which Way Willie had also been shot. The horse was hit in the right nostril and injured, the police explained.

In addition to the horse, the victims of this crime are its human owners, both unnamed, a 49-year-old man from Gettysburg and a 31-year-old woman of Chamberburg, the police detailed in the release.

The cost of the damage to the horse is $594.50 and the cost of damage to the home is $1000 for a total of $1594.50, according to PSP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

