Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Appaloosa Horse Hit By Stray Bullet In Gettysburg, PA State Police Say

A house and a beloved horse were hit by a stray bullet hit a horse on Sunday, the  Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

A stock image of an Appaloosa horse (not the actual horse that was shot).
A stock image of an Appaloosa horse (not the actual horse that was shot). Photo Credit: Pixabay/lovechicco
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Trooper were initially called to investigation damage from "an errant bullet" to a home on Shrivers Corner Road in Butler Township, Gettysburg around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When the troopers arrived and began to investigate they discovered an Appaloosa horse named Which Way Willie had also been shot. The horse was hit in the right nostril and injured, the police explained. 

In addition to the horse, the victims of this crime are its human owners, both unnamed, a 49-year-old man from Gettysburg and a 31-year-old woman of Chamberburg, the police detailed in the release. 

The cost of the damage to the horse is $594.50 and the cost of damage to the home is $1000 for a total of $1594.50, according to PSP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE