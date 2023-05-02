Adams Co. Mom Dies Days After DUI Crash Into Tree

Summer L. (Gladfelter) Sneeringer of Straban Township was driving a 2016 Jeep while under the influence of alcohol at 65 Flickinger Road when she veered off the roadway, at 8:03 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She then over-corrected when she steered back into her lane— going off the roadway— striking several trees, as detailed by the York County Coroner's Office.

She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for care and a blood draw, PSP said.

She was released that day but was re-admitted on April 27 where she died from her injuries the following day, and her death was certified by Deputy Coroner Clarissa McLyman, as explained in the coroner's release.

Her cause of death was a "laceration of (the) spleen due to single motor vehicle crash," and the manner was ruled accidental, as stated in the release by the coroner's office.

The coroner notes that Summer was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and all the airbags deployed as the Jeep "sustained extensive damage."

"Summer was a 1995 graduate of New Oxford High School and received her BA in Human Sciences from Kaplan University...(she) was very fond of animals, especially her cats and dogs," as written in her obituary.

"Summer was the loving wife of Edward R. Sneeringer with whom she spent the last 18 years with and shared the past 3 ½ years in marriage," according to her obituary.

Edward survived her as well as her mother, Kathy (Laughman) McWilliam; daughter, Paige A. Gladfelter of New Oxford; stepson, Patrick E. Sneeringer of Linglestown; brother, Mike Pope; sister, Annie Pope; and grandmother, Betty Posso, as detailed in her obituary.

Her friends and family have been sharing their loss on social media. Her daughter, Paige, and husband, Ed, wrote in part, "she was truly loved and will be missed."

A visitation will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, at 10 a.m.– followed by her funeral service officiated by Rev. Faye Snyder at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Her burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Mount Olivet Cemetery, according to her obituary.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Summer may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325, as requested by her family in her obituary.

