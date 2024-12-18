York County Native Chris Ferro Announces Run For Judge In The Court Of Common Pleas

The 2025 election cycle is expected to bring two open judicial seats to the Court, and Ferro, aims to fill one of them.

“York County deserves judges who are prepared, experienced, and impartial,” Ferro stated. “Our community needs a justice system that promotes fairness, protects the vulnerable, and upholds the rule of law. An independent judiciary that ensures equal treatment and justice for all is absolutely essential.”

Ferro, whose legal career spans roles as prosecutor, defense attorney, trial lawyer, and juvenile master, highlighted his extensive background. “I have spent decades preparing for this moment, brick by brick, building a reputation for being prepared, proficient in the law, and a straight shooter,” he said.

Ferro began his career in the York County District Attorney’s Office, where he specialized in child abuse cases as a Special Deputy Prosecutor. Transitioning to private practice, he became a partner at a prominent York County law firm and later founded The Ferro Law Firm in 2012. His legal expertise has been showcased in some of York County’s most high-profile cases.

A graduate of York Catholic High School, Kings College, and Duquesne University School of Law, Ferro’s ties to the community run deep. He is an active member of various professional organizations, including the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Ferro resides in Springettsbury Township with his wife, Angela, and their two sons, Dominic and Michael. As the election approaches, he looks forward to engaging with voters and sharing his vision for a fair and independent judiciary in York County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.