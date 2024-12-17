York County Coroner Pam Gay To Retire, Chief Deputy Tania Zech Announces Candidacy

Gay shared her decision in a statement on Monday, Dec. 16, highlighting her office’s accomplishments since she first took office in 2014.

“I have been humbly honored to serve the people of York County during what will be my three terms as their Coroner,” Gay said. “There have been many improvements in staffing and office modernization since I began… We were finally able to provide the community with the office and morgue facility that was so desperately needed.”

Gay reflected on her team’s dedication during the opioid epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic, praising their work to bring “justice for the dead and compassion for the survivors.” She also expressed gratitude to the York County Commissioners and the community for their support.

As she prepares to step down, Gay has endorsed her Chief Deputy Coroner, Tania Zech, for the 2025 Republican nomination.

“I believe that Tania Zech is well-prepared to assume the role of York County’s Coroner,” Gay said. “She has always given our decedents and their families the highest priority, which is extremely important to me. I know she will continue to improve and modernize the office and morgue.”

Zech, a West Manchester Township resident, officially announced her candidacy, highlighting her experience as Chief Deputy Coroner since 2020 and her ABMDI certification earned in 2023. She began as a part-time deputy in 2016 and went full-time in 2018.

“I’ve experienced loss both personally and professionally and know that we need a coroner who understands the comfort and compassion our citizens need in those tough times,” Zech said.

Zech, a graduate of Dallastown High School and Harrisburg Area Community College, has deep ties to York County. She is active in the community, serving on the boards of the York Opioid Collaborative and Leadership York while volunteering with the York County Regional Police Mounted Horse Unit.

Gay emphasized that while she looks forward to retirement, there is still work to be done: “There is still a lot of work to complete in the next year, and many more people to serve, and I will continue to do that fully during this next year."

