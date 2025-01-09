York City Council Fails to Override Mayor’s Veto of Trust Act: President Responds

The Trust Act, officially titled Ordinance No. 47, aimed to establish policies under Article 156 “Welcoming and Access to Immigrants and Refugees.” Approved by a narrow 3-2 vote during the Dec. 17, 2024, City Council meeting, the ordinance sought to promote unity, diversity, and inclusion while ensuring fair treatment for all residents, regardless of immigration or refugee status. However, Mayor Helfrich vetoed the ordinance on Dec. 27, citing unspecified concerns.

City Council needed four votes to override the veto but fell short, with Councilwomen Teresa Johnescu and Elizabeth Bupp opposing the override resolution. The final vote mirrored the original 3-2 split.

Council President Edquina Washington expressed disappointment after the failed vote.

“I am extremely disheartened that the support was not there to override the mayor’s veto of the Trust Act," Washington said. "Sadly, the attempt to protect our refugee and immigrant community was dwarfed by fear of potential financial loss."

Washington emphasized her commitment to the immigrant and refugee population, describing the veto’s impact on the city’s most vulnerable communities.

“Our Black and brown community will continue to live in fear trying to do simple everyday tasks like going to the store, taking their children to school, going to work, or reporting a crime—all because the city didn’t want to possibly lose funding," she said. "This is not over. I will continue to fight for this community until everyone feels safe, welcomed, and protected.”

