Woman Shot In York, Man Arrested For Attempted Homicide: Police

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Poplar Street around 11:21 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, where they found a 31-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to York City Police.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for treatment, police said.

Edward Vasquez-Quezada, 54, who is known to the victim, was arrested for attempted homicide and related charges, investigators said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the York City Police Department by calling 717-849-2204 or submitting a tip through the CRIMEWATCH app or www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tips can be made anonymously, police noted.

This is the second shooting in York in less than 24 hours. Click here to read about the fatal shooting.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.