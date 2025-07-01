The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, in York, at the Penn Park Splash Pad, according to the York City Police Department.

An unknown man approached the victim at the park and repeatedly struck her in the head and face, police said. The woman was hospitalized for her injuries. Her current condition has not been released.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the attack. Police released a photo of the suspect, a Black male with braids who was shirtless at the time.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204 or email Det. Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

