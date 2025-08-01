Watch: Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-83 Spills 1,000 Pounds Of Frozen Hotdogs, Closes Lanes: PennDOT

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 6.6 in Shrewsbury, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

No injuries have been reported, and the number of vehicles involved was not released. A tractor-trailer was breached during the crash, scattering boxes of frozen hotdogs across the roadway, according to PennDOT.

By just after noon, Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company reported that I-83 had reopened at Exit 4, with some lane restrictions still in place near mile marker 6.6.

Crews are continuing to clear the spilled cargo and assess damage to at least 12 barriers, officials said. PennDOT anticipates full reopening later this afternoon.

⚠️ Viewer discretion is advised: The video of the crash cleanup, which you can watch in the player below, contains strong and potentially offensive language.

