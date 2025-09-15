Troy Lamont Rishell, 48, York, was charged by criminal information after investigators say he left a series of threatening voicemails for the Representative between Feb. 28 and May 20, 2025.

Rishell allegedly intended to intimidate the lawmaker while they were carrying out their official duties, Acting U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said in the release.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police and the U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney K. Wesley Mishoe is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Rishell faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, supervised release, fines, and a special assessment.

Authorities noted that a sentence will be determined by the court based on federal statutes and sentencing guidelines.

