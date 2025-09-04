The jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers — 7, 14, 16, 20, and 25 — to win $147,055 before taxes, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Manchester Tobacco, located at 4345 North George St. in East Manchester Township. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 50,600 other Treasure Hunt tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are urged to check their tickets carefully, as winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, lottery officials said.

Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Tickets purchased in-store should be signed immediately on the back, while online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after processing.

Treasure Hunt, which debuted in 2007, is drawn daily. Players select five numbers from 1 to 30, paying $1 per play, with odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 142,506.

