21 Countries On State Department ‘Do Not Travel’ List: Here's Rundown

When it comes to international travel, some destinations are firmly off-limits for Americans right now. The US State Department has issued its most serious alert — Level 4: Do Not Travel — for 21 countries worldwide.

Level 4 Do Not Travel warnings are in effect for the nations or parts of nations shown in red.

 Photo Credit: US State Department/
You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

 Photo Credit: State Department
Joe Lombardi
The latest advisory list, updated Wednesday, Sept. 17, reflects severe risks from armed conflict, crime, terrorism, and political instability. 

Officials stress that conditions can shift quickly, and advisories are updated as local situations evolve.

The 21 countries under Level 4 warnings are:

  • Afghanistan
  • Belarus
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burma (Myanmar)
  • Central African Republic (CAR)
  • Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
  • Haiti
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Lebanon
  • Libya
  • Mali
  • North Korea
  • Russia
  • Somalia
  • South Sudan
  • Sudan
  • Syria
  • Ukraine
  • Venezuela
  • Yemen

Many other nations fall under less severe categories. 

Level 3 — Reconsider Travel — includes Colombia, Guatemala, and Trinidad and Tobago. 

Popular destinations such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Mexico remain at Level 2 — Exercise Increased Caution. 

Level 1 — Exercise Normal Precautions — covers countries like Canada, Australia, Japan, and most of the Caribbean.

For the most up-to-date details, travelers are urged to check the State Department’s travel site at travel.state.gov, use the interactive map at travelmaps.state.gov, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). That program provides real-time alerts and allows embassies to contact travelers quickly in emergencies.

The message from officials is simple: know before you go, and in some cases, don’t go at all.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

  • Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
  • Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
  • Level 3: Reconsider Travel
  • Level 4: Do Not Travel

