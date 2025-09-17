21 Countries On State Department ‘Do Not Travel’ List: Here's Rundown

The latest advisory list, updated Wednesday, Sept. 17, reflects severe risks from armed conflict, crime, terrorism, and political instability.
Officials stress that conditions can shift quickly, and advisories are updated as local situations evolve.
The 21 countries under Level 4 warnings are:
- Afghanistan
- Belarus
- Burkina Faso
- Burma (Myanmar)
- Central African Republic (CAR)
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
- Haiti
- Iran
- Iraq
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Mali
- North Korea
- Russia
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Syria
- Ukraine
- Venezuela
- Yemen
Many other nations fall under less severe categories.
Level 3 — Reconsider Travel — includes Colombia, Guatemala, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Popular destinations such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Mexico remain at Level 2 — Exercise Increased Caution.
Level 1 — Exercise Normal Precautions — covers countries like Canada, Australia, Japan, and most of the Caribbean.
For the most up-to-date details, travelers are urged to check the State Department’s travel site at travel.state.gov, use the interactive map at travelmaps.state.gov, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). That program provides real-time alerts and allows embassies to contact travelers quickly in emergencies.
The message from officials is simple: know before you go, and in some cases, don’t go at all.
State Department Advisory Levels
To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:
- Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
- Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
- Level 3: Reconsider Travel
- Level 4: Do Not Travel
