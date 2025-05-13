Officers rushed to the 600 block of West King Street around 11:35 p.m. on Monday, May 12, for a reported stabbing, York City Police said in a release issued on Tuesday, May 13.

At the scene, they found a 34-year-old man bleeding heavily from deep lacerations to his arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment and is expected to survive, authorities said.

While investigating, officers arrested Starling Lopez, 41, who was allegedly still on scene. Lopez is accused of carrying out the violent attack and attempting to cover it up before police arrived.

He was charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Harassment.

Misdemeanor Tampering With Evidence.

Summary Driving With A Suspended License.

Police have not released details about what led to the stabbing or whether the victim and Lopez knew each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department. Tips can be submitted anonymously here or by emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, or by calling 717-849-2204.

