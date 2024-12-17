Skimming Device Found On ATM At Sheetz In York County: Police

The device was found at the PNC Bank ATM located at 5235 Susquehanna Trail around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, after a maintenance worker noticed it, according to police.

Investigators say the suspects placed the skimming device on the machine earlier that day at approximately 9:50 a.m. It is unclear how many customers may have used the compromised ATM before it was discovered.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects and are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or via email at tips@nycrpd.org. The case reference number is 2024-053125.

