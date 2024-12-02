Shots Fired Into Home At PA Trailer Park: Police

Fairview Township police were called to the southern end of the trailer park along Shauffnertown Road for reports of multiple shots fired at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Officers discovered that a residence had been targeted, but no one was injured, according to the release.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a dark-colored vehicle heading south from the trailer park, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip online via their website.

