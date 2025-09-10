Fog/Mist 59°

Saphira Smith, 14, Reported Missing In Chanceford Township

Saphira Smith, 14, who has been reported missing in Chanceford Township
Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home in York County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Saphira Smith was last seen at her residence on Oriole Circle in Chanceford Township on Wednesday, Sept. 3, according to Troop J, York Station.

Smith is approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 95 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, investigators said.

Police are conducting a missing/runaway juvenile investigation and are asking anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to contact PSP York Station at 717-428-1011.

