Fair 19°

SHARE

Rt 30 Reopens After Mass Casualty Tractor-Trailer Crash: PennDOT (Update)

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle shut down Route 30 in both directions under the I-83 interchange in York County on Saturday, Nov. 30, authorities announced.

The scene of the mass casualty crash on Route 30.

The scene of the mass casualty crash on Route 30.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash, which occurred just after 6 p.m., was deemed a mass casualty incident, meaning multiple patients required evaluation, according to PennDOT officials. Entrapment was reported at the scene, and ramps from I-83 north and south to Route 30 were also closed, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told the press.

Traffic delays were reported on I-83 due to the multi-vehicle crash, as stated on 511PA.

Crews began reopening the roadway around 8:30 p.m., though delays persisted as the crash site was cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE