Rt 30 Reopens After Mass Casualty Tractor-Trailer Crash: PennDOT (Update)

The crash, which occurred just after 6 p.m., was deemed a mass casualty incident, meaning multiple patients required evaluation, according to PennDOT officials. Entrapment was reported at the scene, and ramps from I-83 north and south to Route 30 were also closed, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told the press.

Traffic delays were reported on I-83 due to the multi-vehicle crash, as stated on 511PA.

Crews began reopening the roadway around 8:30 p.m., though delays persisted as the crash site was cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

