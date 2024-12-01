Overcast 36°

Richard Rinehart, 58, Missing, Endangered: PSP

A 58-year-old York County man is missing and possibly in danger, Pennsylvania State Police say.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Richard Rinehart was last seen on Manchester Street in Shrewsbury Township at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, Pennsylvania State Police announced. 

He is believed to be driving a white 2009 Lincoln MKX with Pennsylvania plates LPM7493.

Rinehart may be confused and at special risk of harm, authorities noted. 

Rinehart is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with balding gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black puffy coat, and a ball cap, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, York Station at 717-428-1011 or call 911.

