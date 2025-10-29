Priscilla Nicole Velazquez Otero, 33, of the 300 block of South Penn Street, waived her preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on Wednesday, Oct. 8, court records show.

Velazquez Otero is charged with Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Misdemeanor Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, and three summary traffic violations, including Failing to Stop and Render Aid, Driving While Suspended, and Duties at a Stop Sign, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and court filings.

Velazquez Otero ran a stop sign at South Lime and Dauphin streets around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, when she slammed head-on into a dirt bike rider, leaving him with bleeding in the brain, police explained. Police arrived to find the victim bleeding from his head, while Velazquez Otero had already fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

Lancaster Safety Coalition surveillance footage captured her 2018 Ford Explorer speeding through the intersection without stopping, striking the motorcyclist, and later pulling over several blocks away to inspect the damage before driving off, police said.

Velazquez Otero’s license was suspended at the time, and records show she had been charged at least 14 previous times for driving without a valid license, including two 30-day house arrest sentences for similar offenses in 2022.

She was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 5, and released after posting $50,000 bail through a professional surety on Monday, Sept. 8, according to docket records.

Her formal arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14 in Courtroom A of Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.