Paul Gamboa-Taylor, now 65, killed his family with a hammer and knife at 667 West Princess Street in 1991. The victims were identified as his wife, Valerie L. Gamboa-Taylor, 23; her mother, Donna M. Barshinger, 42; her children, Paul E., 4, and Jasmine E., 2; and her brother, Lance T. Barshinger, 2.

Gamboa-Taylor, the father of two of the children, was charged with five counts of homicide. Authorities said he tried and failed to kill himself after the murders.

The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a lower court ruling refusing to reopen his case. Gamboa-Taylor had pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to one life term and four death sentences.

“These were truly wicked acts committed by a defendant who continues to attempt to avoid responsibility for savagely murdering his family, including three defenseless young children,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a release. “Although he has tried time and time again, the appellate process has borne out that this conviction was wholly just, and he is exactly where he should be — in prison.”

Defense counsel argued that “new” evidence concerning his mental health should have been considered, but prosecutors said the claims were an improper attempt to bypass rules preventing new evidence not raised in state courts. The appeals court found the motion meritless.

Deputy Attorney General William Stoycos led the state’s response in the case

