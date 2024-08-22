Nancy A. (Rinehold) Markle, 88, of York, passed away at UPMC Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 15, according to her obituary posted on John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.

Her surname may sound familiar to Daily Voice readers as her 63-year-old Donald "Donnie" Markle died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 12, as we previously reported.

She was predeceased by her husband Spurgeon Leon Markle and her sons Donald, Robert, Michael, Terry, Jerry, Ronald, Dana, Barry, Spurgeon R., and Baby Boy, as detailed in her obituary.

Nancy and Donnie are survived by her children and his siblings Larry, Timothy, David, Paul, and Melissa Beer as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as their obituaries show.

Nancy also was one of six children and her brother Jeffrey Rinehold and his children are among those survivors.

The Rinehold-Markle family have lost five family members since May 2024, as Bryan Rinehold stated in a Facebook post.

Harold Trimble

Billy Reinhold

Carolyn Reinhold

Donnie Markle

Nancy Markle

Nancy was a graduate of William Penn High School who went on to a nurse and dedicated mom, before retiring and enjoying trips to the sea, as stated obituary and on her social media.

Donnie is also survived by Angela Watkins and enjoyed spending time with his family, dog, as well as going fishing and to the mountains.

A guestbook signing for Donnie was held on Aug. 19 and Nancy's viewing and funeral was on Aug. 20.

Donations to help cover the funeral cost can be made to the funeral home, Vincent Johnson wrote.

Click here to read Donnie's obituary and click here to read Nancy's obituary.

