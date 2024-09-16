PA Man Pleads No Contest In Sword Slaying Of Parents, Dogs: Court Docs

Levar Fountain was 38-years-old when he supposedly had a mental health episode and killed his father, John Fountain, 74, and stepmother, Mary Fountain, 65, the dogs at the home they shared in the 300 block of Wallace Street in York on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

The bodies of were found in the basement, covered with sheets when a relative came to check on the Fountains, police detailed in the affidavit of probable cause.

When the relative encountered Levar Fountain in the home and he had dried blood on his sneakers and jeans, according to the affidavit.

In an Fountain later admitted to using a sword to kill his parents and the animals, but hid in his room for three days, before the relative found him.

Fountain explained to the police that he killed the dogs because dog is "God" spelled backward, "which made them lower class dragons that had to be killed," as stated in the affidavit.

Fountain had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had not taken his medication for several days prior to the slaying, according to the affidavit.

But Fountain tried to coverup his crime penning a note reading, "We've moved back to Florida," and put it on the front door before relative came.

Although, later he claimed to have no memory of any of the killings due to his mental illness, authorities explained.

If he had been convicted of the two first-degree murder charges he was facing, that would have carried a mandatory life without parole sentence. Now, Fountain is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 8.

The no-contest plea means Levar Fountain has does not acknowledge having committed the crime but agrees that prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.