A vehicle struck a female motorcyclist and fled the scene, police said. She was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where she later died of her injuries, WHTM reports.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

On Monday, June 30, police released photos of the suspect vehicle, described as a sedan with multiple aftermarket doors and parts. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver or locating the vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204 or by emailing Det. Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Additional details about the victim’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

