Joshua "Josh" Markey of Red Lion parked his car along Furnace Road just west of Indian Steps Road in Lower Chance Ford Township at 8:43 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, as detailed in the PSP release.

"Market is an avid hiker and it is believed that he was hiking the Mason Dixon Trail within PA Game Land 83," as stated in the release.

It is thought that he had his hiking poles and utility vest on him.

He was found dead at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19 while PSP Troopers from York Criminal Investigation Unit were conducting a search of PA State Game Lands 83.

The York County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and an autopsy has been scheduled.

"No foul play is suspected in the death of Markey," as written in the PSP release.

Josh was a PA native from Felton who most recently worked at Markey's Building Maintenance, according to his social media.

Additional details about his life were not immediately available. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

