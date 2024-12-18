Meghan N. Wise, 29, was driving on Nauvoo Road during heavy rain around 12:45 a.m. on September 22 when she failed to navigate a curve, causing her 2005 Nissan Murano to veer off the road. The car struck an embankment, dropped 10 feet, and flipped onto its side, court documents state.

Wise’s 5-year-old daughter, identified as K.P. in the affidavit, suffered a traumatic brain injury, brain bleed, fractured pelvis, and severe facial lacerations. Once a verbal and active child, K.P. remains nonverbal, minimally responsive, and incapable of purposeful movement months after the crash.

Wise’s 4-year-old daughter, also in the vehicle, escaped unharmed, while her fiancé, Charles Pittman, sustained minor injuries.

Wise admitted to using medicinal marijuana before bed the night prior and appeared lethargic and confused at the scene, according to the affidavit. She told officers she was “tired” and unable to recall how the crash occurred. Blood tests confirmed THC and other substances in her system.

Investigators also discovered Wise was driving on a suspended license due to prior offenses, including two convictions for driving while suspended.

Wise has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, child endangerment, and related offenses. Her 5-year-old daughter’s condition remains critical as she continues treatment.

